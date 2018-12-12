FARM BILL PASSES U.S. HOUSE

The U.S. House has followed the Senate in passing a new federal farm bill.
The Farm Bill passed the House on a vote of 369-47.
Congressman Adrian Smith of Nebraska says the bill addresses the concerns of farmers in the Cornhusker state:
Iowa Congressman Steve King also voted in favor of the legislation.
He says it provides predictability, while also enhancing our ability to trade in foreign markets, and offers other protections:
The 2018 Farm Bill Conference Report will now go to President Trump to be signed into law.