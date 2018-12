Unity Point St. Luke’s has released their list of the top names for babies delivered at their hospital over the past year.

Oliver is the most popular baby boy name.

Emma and Mia tied for first place for girls.

Other popular girl names were Isabella, Olivia, Sophia and Victoria.

As for the boys, Jaxon, Liam, Jacob and Elijah were most popular.

Approximately 2,000 babies are born and named each year at St. Luke’s.