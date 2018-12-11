U.S. SENATE APPROVES NEW FARM BILL, BUT GRASSLEY VOTES NO

The U.S. Senate has approved a new federal farm bill.

The bill came from a compromise conference report signed Monday by members of the House and Senate after months of negotiations.

It has a price tag of $867 billion over a decade.

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley could not bring himself to vote for the bill because of the prIce tag attached to it:

OC………….against this farm bill. :18

Iowa’s other senator, Joni Ernst, voted for the measure and called it “farmer focused and welcome news for Iowa”.

The bill does not make significant changes to the food stamp program that serves nearly 40 million low-income Americans.

President Donald Trump and House Republicans had pushed to create new work requirements for food stamps, but negotiators rejected them.