SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY CHRISTMAS GALA TO TAKE ORPHEUM STAGE

This Saturday night the Orpheum Theater will host one of Siouxland’s most entertaining holiday traditions, Christmas with the Sioux City Symphony.

Symphony C-E-O Travis Morgan says there is something for everybody to enjoy at the concert:

Morgan says everyone in the symphony is relaxed and ready to have fun with the audience:

The symphony also welcomes the return of Grammy award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey to share in the evening’s festivities.

The event takes place Saturday at 7:30pm at the Orpheum Theater.