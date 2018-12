SIMPCO & SRTS TO CONSTRUCT NEW JOINT FACILITY

THE SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRANSIT SYSTEM HAS BEEN AWARDED A SEVEN MILLION DOLLAR GRANT TO CONSTRUCT A NEW JOINT USE FACILITY.

THE BUILDING WOULD BE SHARED WITH SIMPCO, THE SIOUXLAND INTERSTATE METROPOLITAN PLANNING COUNCIL.

THE FUNDS WOULD BE USED TO CONSTRUCT A NEW BUILDING WHICH WOULD HAVE BUS MAINTENANCE AREAS, INDOOR BUS STORAGE, A BUS WASH AND DRIVER TRAINING AREAS.

THE GRANT WAS ANNOUNCED BY SENATOR CHARLES GRASSLEY’S OFFICE.