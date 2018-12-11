SENTENCING REVIEW HEARING SET FOR BARRERA

The former head chef for a Sioux City bar and grill will have his second degree theft sentence reviewed later this month.

52-year-old Carlos Barrera was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to theft for making unauthorized purchases of meat and cheese.

Court documents say Barrera made an estimated 53 unauthorized purchases from Staber Meats between May and November of 2017; and signed invoices allowing Staber Meats to automatically withdraw payment from his employer, the Ickey Nickel’s bank account.

Barrera never took the food to the bar.

A public defender has been appointed for Barrera and a review hearing is set for December 21st.

Barrera has been transferred back to the Woodbury County Jail until that hearing.