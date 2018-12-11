KING & GOP HOUSE JUDICIARY MEMBERS SAY GOOGLE LACKS TRANSPARENCY

Republican lawmakers on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee grilled Google CEO Sundar Pichai Tuesday on what they perceive as a bias against conservative viewpoints on the search giant’s services.

Iowa Congressman Steve King stated his concerns about Google’s lack of transparency concerning the composition of its 1,000 member “search team”, their search algorithms and their personal politics:

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says Google’s business practices may have been influenced by employees’ political bias against conservatives.

King says if the company continues to cloak its actions and its algorithms in a veil of secrecy, they may very well find themselves on a path that leads to a “Teddy Roosevelt” style break-up, a reference to anti-monopoly trust busting:

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the committee’s top Democrat, called the notion of bias a “delusion” and a “right-wing conspiracy theory.”

Lawmakers also expressed concern about Google’s reported plans to launch a censored search engine in China.