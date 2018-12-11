HAWK-I CHILDREN’S INSURANCE PROGRAM MAY NEED MORE STATE FUNDING

Iowa’s cost for a children’s health insurance program is set to jump from $7 million to $37 million over the next two years because of changes approved by Congress that reduce federal funding.

HAWK-I provides health insurance to 70,000 children from families with moderate income.

A family of four qualifies with an annual income between about $42,000 and $76,000.

Congress in January decided to phase out extra federal financing for children’s health insurance programs, which had been part of the Affordable Care Act.

As a result, state lawmakers will have to find funds to keep the program running.

The Iowa Department of Human Services says that state’s share of the cost for HAWK-I will increase from 5 percent this fiscal year to 24 percent in two fiscal years.

AP/Des Moines Register