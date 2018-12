GRASSLEY NOT SURE IF HE WILL VOTE FOR NEW FARM BILL

Congress still hopes to vote on a new federal farm bill before adjourning for the holidays.

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley expects a vote before the end of next week, but isn’t sure he will vote for it yet:

Grassley says he expects the bill will pass regardless if he votes for it or not.