VOTERS TO DECIDE FIVE NORTHWEST IOWA SCHOOL FUNDING MEASURES

Voters in five northwest Iowa school districts will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on funding proposals for their facilities.

Their are two ballot issues for Sgt. Bluff-Luton, Proposition W is for a $62 million dollar bond issue to build a new high school and activities complex plus provide other building improvements.

Proposition P restores the district’s property tax level to what it was in 2015-16, resulting in an annual increase in taxes of nearly $213-dollars a year on a $100,000 home.

River Valley’s initiative is a ten year physical plant levy that the district says would not raise property taxes beyond this year’s level.

It would fund repairs and renovations to school buildings including an updated camera system, modern technology in classrooms, locker replacements, track improvements, school bus upgrades and repaired ceilings.

If passed, the PPEL will allow the district to collect approximately $191,000 in additional revenue annually over the next 10 years.

Akron-Westfield needs 60% voter approval for a $6.7 million dollar school bond issue for a new HVAC system, security cameras, and new industrial technology and physical education facilities.

That would increase property taxes by $139-dollars a year on a $100-thousand dollar home.

Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove voters in Sac and Ida Counties will vote on a 15.9 million dollar school bond issue to fund new classrooms and an auditorium plus a band and choir room.

Storm Lake voters will decide a $29-million dollar school bond issue that would have a $148-dollar annual property tax increase on a $100,000 home.

That two phase measure would build a new early childhood center and more space for pre-school through first grade and special education students.

If approved, 5th graders would transfer from middle school to an elementary building once the new facility is built.