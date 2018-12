TRI-STATE LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL OFTEN CROSS STATE LINES ON FELONY CALLS

LAST FRIDAY’S PURSUIT OF SUSPECTS DRIVING A STOLEN CAR INVOLVED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS FROM IOWA, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

THAT MEANS OFFICERS MAY HAVE TO CROSS NEIGHBORING STATE LINES IN THEIR PURSUIT OF FELONY SUSPECTS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS MUTUAL AID AGREEMENTS ARE IN PLACE AMONG OUR LOCAL POLICE AND SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENTS:

FRIDAY’S PURSUIT WENT FROM SIOUX CITY TO NORTH SIOUX CITY, THEN BACK DOWN I-29 INTO IOWA, OVER THE VET’S BRIDGE TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY, AND THEN BACK TO IOWA WHERE IT ENDED ON THE CITY’S NEAR-NORTHSIDE:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS THERE IS GREAT COOPERATION AMONG ALL OF THE METRO AREA DEPARTMENTS:

THAT PURSUIT ENDED AT 21ST AND WALL STREETS IN SIOUX CITY WHERE THREE SUSPECTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

MUELLER, MAHON AND SHERIFF’S DAVE DREW AND CHRIS KLEINBERG SPOKE MONDAY AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.