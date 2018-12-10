NEBRASKA DEMOCRATS TO DROP STATE CAUCUS

Nebraska Democrats are giving up on the presidential caucus.

During a meeting in Ord, the Nebraska Democratic Party’s State Central Committee overwhelming approved returning to a May primary for the 2020 election.

The party first instituted the caucus in 2008 in hopes of having a say in the national race while drawing people into the political process.

Barack Obama won the initial caucus, as well as the Democratic presidential nomination before being elected the country’s 44th president.

In 2016, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont captured the caucus, but Hillary Clinton won the party’s nomination.

Critics argued the caucus diverted resources and focus from electing Democrats in Nebraska.

Pictured Jane Kleeb, State Democratic Chair