Matt Campbell Agrees To Contract Extension Through 2024

AMES, Iowa – It was a big weekend for Iowa State football.

Head coach Matt Campbell, the Big 12 Coach-of-the-Year the last two seasons, agreed to a contract extension to 2024.

“Coach Campbell and I had a great end-of-the-year meeting Friday and during our visit we mutually agreed to extend his contract to 2024 and further demonstrate Coach Campbell and the University’s commitment to one another,” Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said. “I couldn’t be more excited for our current players, fans and recruits to receive this great news.”

The athletics department has also agreed to provide Campbell $1 million in additional compensation this year for his assistant coaches and support staff. Over the last two seasons, ISU has committed $2.2 million in additional increases for Campbell to distribute to his staff.

“We’re pleased to invest further in a group of coaches and staff that have quickly raised the standards for Iowa State football,” Pollard said. “Matt and I both agreed about the importance of rewarding his staff to keep the momentum going.”

Part of the commitment that Iowa State has undertaken is the school’s soon-to-be-built Sports Performance Center. The $90 million, 110,000-square foot facility will include an academic and student services center, dining facilities, a sports nutrition center plus nearly 20,000-square feet of additional locker room, team lounges and gathering spaces for football.

“I can’t begin to express my appreciation to Dr. Wintersteen and Jamie for their support of our program and their willingness to work together in taking this program to levels it has never achieved previously,” Campbell said. “Our staff is committed to raising this program to a championship level and it’s important for our team, our fans and prospective Cyclones to know that we are fully invested in the future of Iowa State football.”

Campbell’s Cyclones were picked to finish seventh in the 2018 Big 12 pre-season poll. Their third-place finish was the school’s best in 40 years. Iowa State defeated two ranked schools (Oklahoma State and West Virginia) this season. The Mountaineers were ranked sixth, giving Campbell three wins over top-six foes in the last two years.

“I have so much appreciation for what our guys have accomplished in three years and I’m really excited to see what lies ahead for our football team and the most loyal and remarkable fans in the nation,” Campbell said.

Campbell led Iowa State to an 8-4 record this season, winning six games in the Big 12 for the first time ever. The Cyclones will play 12th-rated Washington State in the 2018 Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec 28.

Pollard concluded: “Matt is committed to doing some historic things with the Cyclone football program and we all understand it’s a partnership between the institution, athletics department, football team and fans / supporters.”