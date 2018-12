“POLAR” HEADS HOME WITH KEIZER FAMILY FOLLOWING LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION

POLAR, THIS YEAR’S LITTLE YELLOW DOG, HAS A NEW HOME AND MAY SOON HAVE A NEW NAME.

THE WHITE GOLDEN RETRIEVER LEFT THE HO-CHUNK CENTRE WITH HIS NEW FAMILY FOLLOWING SATURDAY’S AUCTION WHEN SHANE KEIZER SUBMITTED THE WINNING BID OF $15,750:

OC…….IT’S AWESOME. ;07

THE KEIZER’S HAVE PREVIOUSLY HAD THREE OTHER GOLDEN RETRIEVERS, BUT SHANE SAYS HE DIDN’T NECESSARILY PLAN TO TAKE POLAR HOME WITH HIM:

OC…..WE LOVE GOLDEN RETRIEVERS. ;14

BUT ONCE THE BIDDING BECAME SPIRITED, KEIZER DECIDED HE WAS ALL IN.

HIS DAUGHTER BROOKLYN AND SON KOLBY WERE AT A SCHOOL EVENT, AND WHEN THAT ENDED, HE TOLD HIS CHILDREN TO HURRY DOWN FOR THE END OF THE AUCTION.

BROOKLYN FOUND OUT SHE HAD A NEW PET:

OC…………AND SURPRISED. ;05

BROOKLYN AND KOLBY SAY THEY WILL LIKELY RENAME THEIR DOG “BOJI”.

DOZENS OF OTHERS AT SATURDAY’S AUCTION DONATED MONEY IN AMOUNTS FROM $5 TO $5000 TO SUPPORT THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL’S MR. GOODFELLOW CHILDREN’S TOY FUND.