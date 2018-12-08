Home Grow Siouxland Little Yellow Dog Auction Grow SiouxlandPodcast Little Yellow Dog Auction By JB - Dec 8, 2018 23 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Polar, a 12-week-old golden retriever, is the Goodfellows charity's 2018 Little Yellow Dog. He will be sold to the highest bidder at the annual Little Yellow Dog auction Saturday, Dec. 8 in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City. Money raised at the auction will be used to provide Christmas presents for local children. Polar is shown Nov. 30, 2018. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Grow-Siouxland-120818.mp3