THREE ARRESTED AFTER TRI-STATE AREA PURSUIT

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE THREE SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING A CAR THEFT AND ROBBERY LATE THURSDAY NIGHT AT 18TH AND GRANDVIEW THAT LED TO A VEHICLE PURSUIT THROUGH THE TRI-STATE AREA FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

LT. PAT BREYFOGLE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS DETECTIVES SPOTTED THE STOLEN CAR ON THE WESTSIDE WHEN THEY RESPONDED TO A POSSIBLE SHOOTING ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE JUST BEFORE 3PM FRIDAY:

OC……….TOOK OFF FROM THEM. ;14

THAT PURSUIT FROM NORTH SIOUX CITY DOWN INTERSTATE 29 AT TIMES REACHED NEARLY 100 MILES AN HOUR.

FROM THERE THE SUSPECTS WENT FROM IOWA INTO SOUTH SIOUX CITY BEFORE RETURNING ACROSS THE VETS BRIDGE WHERE THE CAR RAN OVER A POLICE SPIKE STRIP.

THE CHASE ENDED AT 21ST AND WALL WHERE THE SUSPECTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY;

OC………….AREN’T PART OF THE PURSUIT. ;14

THE DRIVER AND OTHER SUSPECTS WERE BEING QUESTIONED BY DETECTIVES AND THE INVESTIGATION OF THE INCIDENTS S CONTINUING.

BREYFOGLE SAYS THE PURSUIT WAS NOT RELATED TO THE SHOOTING VICTIM, 23-YEAR-OLD BRODY COBBS OF SIOUX CITY, WHO CHECKED HIMSELF INTO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER.

COBBS IS IN STABLE CONDITION AND TOLD POLICE A MALE SUSPECT SHOT HIM AS HE SAT IN A CAR AFTER A CONFRONTATION NEAR WEST 2ND AND LEONARD.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG