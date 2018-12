TAILWAGGERS READY FOR ANNUAL LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION

SATURDAY THE HO-CHUNK CENTRE WILL BE ALIVE WITH SOUNDS OF AUCTIONEERING, HOLIDAY MUSIC AND CHRISTMAS CHEER.

IT’S FOR THE 83RD YEAR OF THE AUCTION PUT ON BY THE ANCIENT AND EFFERVESCENT ORDER OF THE LITTLE YELLOW DOG.

POLAR, A WHITE GOLDEN RETRIEVER, IS THIS YEAR’S CHOICE FOR THE AUCTION TO SUPPORT THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL’S MR. GOODFELLOW CHILDREN’S TOY FUND.

SENIOR TAILWAGGER STU HUFF SAYS MANY PEOPLE CONTRIBUTE TO THE CHILDREN’S TOY FUND KNOWING THEY WON’T WIN THE DOG:

OC……..$50,000 A YEAR. ;20

FELLOW TAILWAGGER BEAU BRAUNGER SAYS JUST BEING AT THE AUCTION PUTS YOU IN THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT:

OC……..AFTER YOU LEAVE. ;20

THE FIRST DOG SOLD FOR $25 DOLLARS BACK IN 1936.

LAST YEAR’S PUP SOLD FOR $15,000.

KSCJ WILL BROADCAST THE AUCTION AT NOON WITH DAVE NIXON AND CHARLIE STONE HOSTING THE EVENT WITH MUSIC PROVIDED BY THE ALL AMERICA CONCERT BAND.

PHOTO BY TIM HYNDS SIOUX CITY JOURNAL