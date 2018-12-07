BISHOP NICKLESS MEETS WITH IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL

Bishop R. Walker Nickless and others from the Diocese of Sioux City met with Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller in Des Moines Thursday to discuss issues connected with reports of past child abuse by priests.

The Diocese says Bishop Nickless explained to the Attorney General what the procedures were in the Diocese of Sioux City when an allegation is received.

He says there were only a couple of incidents of alleged abuse in the Diocese in the last 16 years and that the main focus has been dealing with victims of abuse prior to 2002.

Anyone who suspects sexual abuse by a member of the clergy should call law enforcement, and then Angie Mack, Victims Assistance Coordinator at Mercy Child Advocacy Center at 712-279-5610 or toll free at 1-866-435-4397.