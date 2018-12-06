SOUTH SIOUX POLICE HOPE TO CHARGE SUSPECT IN ALLEGED SOCIAL MEDIA THREAT

South Sioux City Police have identified the suspect they say allegedly made a social media post that resulted in South Sioux City’s High School and Middle Schools being placed in lock out status Wednesday.

20-year-old Douglas Portillo-Perez of Sioux City has been dropped from enrollment in the South Sioux City School District.

South Sioux City Police say the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute Portillo-Perez because they felt the elements to prove the case were not present.

South Sioux Police have now applied for a Dakota County warrant to charge Portillo-Perez with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor, because of the disruption caused to the schools.