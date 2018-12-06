SOUTH DAKOTA LOWERS TUITION RATES FOR MORE OUT OF STATE STUDENTS

Students from six surrounding states will soon pay the same tuition rate as South Dakota residents at the state’s public universities.

The South Dakota Board of Regents approved the new policy this week.

Board President Kevin Schieffer says the goal is to grow enrollment, meet the state’s workforce needs and attract more financial resources to the universities and the state.

The South Dakota Advantage program allows first-year and transfer students Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado to pay the same tuition as South Dakota residents.

Minnesota already has a similar agreement with South Dakota.

The new program will be effective for the term starting summer 2019.

Photo by South Dakota School of Mines