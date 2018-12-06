NTSB RELEASES PLYMOUTH COUNTY PLANE CRASH FINAL REPORT

The National Safety Transportation Board has completed its

investigation into the fatal airplane crash last month that killed four people from Le Mars and Merrill.

Dennis Morrice has the details:

( According to the accident investigation report, the NTSB says examination of the plane wreckage at the accident site in a pasture near Guthrie Center, revealed a two-inch long crack in the engines aft exhaust muffler. The inner surface of the muffler heat shroud was coated in sooty tan and grey colored deposits. Similar deposits were also present on the inner surface of the cabin heat hose that ducted air from the shroud to the cabin heat distributor box assembly. Toxicology testing performed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office revealed elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the blood of all four occupants.)

Killed in that plane crash were the pilot, 49-year old Ed Anderson; 36-year old Patrick Kellen and 15-year old Samantha Clark, all of Le Mars; and 28-year old Tyler Douvia of Merrill.