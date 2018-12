SIOUX CITY FIRE FIGHTERS FROM LOCAL SEVEN COMPLETED THEIR MOVEMBER FUNDRAISER FOR SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS WITH A CHECK PRESENTATION THURSDAY.

THE FIREFIGHTERS WERE ALLOWED TO GROW FACIAL HAIR FOR A DONATION PLEDGE TO THE MILITARY VETERAN’S SUPPORT GROUP.

A $500 DOLLAR CHECK WAS PRESENTED TO SARAH PETERSEN WHO SAYS THE MONEY WILL BE USED FOR HOLIDAY CARE PACKAGES FOR DEPLOYED TROOPS.

THE FIREFIGHTERS ALSO HAD A PHOTO CONTEST FOR THE BEST MUSTACHE.

PHOTOS COURTESY GEORGE LINDBLADE