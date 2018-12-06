LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER SEEKS RARE BLOOD DONORS

Sioux City’s LifeServe Blood Center has joined a worldwide search to find some of the rarest blood in the world.

It’s needed to help save two-year-old Zainab, a Florida girl battling a very aggressive form of cancer.

Her blood is extremely rare because she is missing a common antigen that most people carry on their red blood cells.

The antigen is called “Indian B” and for a person to be a possible match for Zainab, they must also be missing the Indian B antigen or the little girl’s body will reject the blood.

The only people who are likely to be a match for Zainab are people of exclusively Pakistani, Indian or Iranian descent.

The donors must also be blood type A or O.

So far three matching donors have been located, including two from the United States.

If you think you’re a match, contact LifeServe Blood Center at 800-287-4903.