GILCHRIST LEARNING CENTER BRINGS MORE EDUCATION OPPORTUNITIES TO ART CENTER

The newest addition to the Sioux City Art Center was dedicated with a ribbon cutting Thursday to mark the completion of the Gilchrist Learning Center.

Art Center Director Al Harris-Fernandez says the standalone Gilchrist facility will allow the Art Center to expand the number of classes and workshops offered, as well as the hours programs are available to the public:

The Gilchrist Learning Center stands next to the Art Center and was funded by private donations, including a $1 million dollar naming gift from the Jocelyn Gilchrist Foundation:

Mayor Bob Scott says the Gilchrist Learning Center will give the Art Center more flexibility:

Public open houses will take place this Saturday from 10am-4pm and Sunday from 1pm-4pm with free holiday workshops.