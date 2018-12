A CRIMINAL CHARGE HAS BEEN FILED IN SIOUX COUNTY AGAINST A MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY BURNED FOUR LGBTQ THEMED BOOKS THAT HE CHECKED OUT FROM THE ORANGE CITY LIBRARY IN OCTOBER.

62-YEAR-OLD PAUL DORR HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 5TH DEGREE.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT DORR CHECKED OUT THE BOOKS ON OCTOBER 6TH AND BURNED THEM ON OCTOBER 19TH.

DORR POSTED A FACEBOOK VIDEO OF HIMSELF BURNING THE BOOKS.

HIS INITIAL APPEARANCE IS SET FOR JANUARY 22ND AT THE SIOUX COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN ORANGE CITY.