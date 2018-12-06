CHRISTMAS TREE SALES SUPPORT MORNINGSIDE BOY SCOUT TROOP

If you are still looking to purchase a Christmas tree for the holiday season, you can find one downtown and help out some local Boy Scouts at the same time.

Darby Young is committee chairman for the 13 member Scout Troop 225, sponsored by Nativity Parish.

He says each member volunteers during the annual Christmas tree sale to raise money for summer camp activities:

OC………in Minnesota. :15

Young says the scouts learn a solid work ethic by working with their hands and learn good communication skills while sales pitching to the customers.

The troop has been doing the fundraiser for many years and the trees they don’t sell go to another local organization:

OC………..on the trail. ;19

Many community members who have purchased a tree during previous years receive a postcard reminder of the tree sales:

OC……..coupon as well. :13

The scouts are located downtown in the parking lots of Walgreens and Ashley Furniture between Nebraska and Pierce Streets across from the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

The lot is open Monday through Friday from 5 -8 pm, Saturday 9am – 8pm and Sunday 11am-8pm.