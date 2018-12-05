NO IOWA CHARGES FILED AGAINST SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED THREAT AGAINST SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOLS

NO IOWA CHARGES FILED AGAINST SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED THREAT AGAINST SOUTH...

The suspect who was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly making a social media post that resulted in South Sioux City’s High School and Middle Schools being placed in lock out status has not been charged in the incident.

South Sioux City Police say the Woodbury County prosecutor who reviewed the initial reports of the incident felt the elements to prove the case were not present.

Lt. Chris Chernock of the South Sioux Police says the perceived threat was found on SnapChat and the suspect was arrested within a couple of hours of the post for making terroristic threats.

An investigation led to the identification of the male suspect, who Chernock says was located at the Regency Trailer Court in Sioux City and taken into custody:

But that suspect now will not be charged in Iowa.

South Sioux Police say the investigation is continuing with school discipline pending and possible criminal charges being filed in Nebraska.

School officials say everyone was safe in their buildings during the incident and the lock out was lifted at the end of the school day.

