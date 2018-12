NAVARRETE TO HOLD FUNDRAISER FOR SANFORD CENTER

SOME GREAT FOOD AND A SILENT AUCTION WILL HELP RAISE MONEY FOR SIOUX CITY’S SANFORD CENTER THIS WEEKEND.

RUDY NAVARRETE’S 3RD ANNUAL TEX-MEX TACO FEED WILL BE HELD AT THE AGENCY THAT HOLDS A SPECIAL PLACE FOR THE RESTAURANT OWNER:

ONE HUNDRED PER CENT OF THE PROCEEDS GOES TO THE SANFORD CENTER OUTREACH PROGRAM.

NAVARRETTE SAYS THERE ARE SOME GREAT ITEMS TO BID ON IN THE SILENT AUCTION:

THE ALL YOU CAN EAT EVENT TAKES PLACE AT 1700 GENEVA STREET FROM 11AM UNTIL 7PM THIS SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9TH.