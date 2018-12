FLATWATER CROSSING PROJECT CONTINUES TO GROW IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY

THE RECENT SNOW DIDN’T STOP HO-CHUNK INCORPORATED FROM BREAKING GROUND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ON TWO NEW BUILDINGS AT THEIR FLATWATER CROSSING HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THE BUILDINGS ARE A MIXED USE RETAIL AND APARTMENT COMPLEX AND A TOWN HOME COMPLEX.

HO-CHUNK’S DENNIS JOHNSON SAYS THE MIXED USE BUILDING WILL SERVE AS AN ANCHOR FOR THE DEVELOPMENT:

OC………..SOMETHING LIKE THAT. ;07

FOURTEEN RESIDENTIAL UNITS WILL OCCUPY THE TOP TWO FLOORS OF THE MIXED USE BUILDING,

JOHNSON SAYS THE BUILDING FITS IN WITH THE EFFORT TO MAKE FLATWATER CROSSING A COMMUNITY FOR ITS RESIDENTS:

OC……….TO HAVE. ;13

JOHNSON SAYS THE RETAIL AND APARTMENT SPACE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR LEASE IN THE FALL OF 2019.

THE TOWN HOMES WILL BE FOR SALE IN THE WINTER OF 2019.