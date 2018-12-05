FEDERAL HEARING SET ON LAWSUIT FOLLOWING TOBACCO RAID IN WINNEBAGO

Oral arguments are set for Monday, December 10th at the Federal Courthouse in Omaha regarding a lawsuit filed by Ho-Chunk Incorporated distribution against the State of Nebraska.

The lawsuit was filed April 20th challenging what Ho-Chunk calls Nebraska’s regulatory overreach of business activity on the Winnebago Indian Reservation sparked by a January, 2018 ATF raid of tobacco-related businesses on the reservation.

The hearing is on a motion by the State of Nebraska to dismiss the lawsuit.

The Tribe is seeking a bench trial.

Ho-Chunk officials say if the case is dismissed, there will be an immediate appeal to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.