WAYNE NEBRASKA ISSUES DRINKING WATER ADVISORY

THE CITY OF WAYNE, NEBRASKA HAS ISSUED A DRINKING WATER ADVISORY TO ITS RESIDENTS BECAUSE OF HIGH LEVELS OF NITRATES.

SAMPLES COLLECTED BY THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SAY THE NITRATE LEVEL WAS MEASURED TO BE 2 MILLIGRAMS PER LITER OVER THE ESTABLISHED SAFE STANDARD OF 10 MILLIGRAMS ON BOTH NOVEMBER 13TH AND 26TH.

BECAUSE OF THAT THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT ADVISES THAT INFANTS, PREGNANT WOMEN AND NURSING MOTHERS SHOULD NOT DRINK THE WATER IN WAYNE UNTIL IT IS DEEMED SAFE.

BOILING THE WATER DOES NOT REDUCE THE NITRATE LEVEL AND CAN MAKE THE NITRATES MORE CONCENTRATED BECAUSE OF STEAM EVAPORATION.

RESIDENTS WITH QUESTIONS SHOULD CONTACT THE WAYNE WATER DEPARTMENT AT 402-375-5250 OR 375-9129.