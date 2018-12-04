MRHD PRESENTS $200,000 IN HOLIDAY GRANTS

Missouri River Historical Development presented some early Christmas gifts to eight local non-profit organizations Monday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Partners for Patriots; Le Mars Little League; Jackson Recovery Center; the Pier Center for Autism; Women Aware; the Sioux City Elks Lodge; the Crittenton Center; and the Community Basket each received $25-thousand dollars.

The 2018 Holiday Gifts bring MRHD’s total contributions and pledges to local non-profits and governmental entities to almost $35 million since 1994.

MRHD has the license to conduct gaming in Woodbury County and is the non-profit partner of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Sioux City.

The event also honored five retiring MRHD Board members including Linda Linduski, Treyla Lee, Doug Young, Carolyn Ellwanger and Dave Bernstein.