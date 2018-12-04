FEMA REJECTS IOWA TORNADO DISASTER AID REQUEST AGAIN

The Federal Emergency Management Agency known as FEMA has for the second time denied Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ appeal for disaster assistance for tornado victims in Marshall and Polk counties.

The storms caused severe damage to Marshalltown and other towns in those counties.

FEMA said no to Reynolds’ first request on September 14th, she sent an appeal letter to FEMA on September 28th and was turned down again on Tuesday.

In the denial letter, FEMA said a review reaffirmed the original finding that the impact was not severe or widespread enough for individual assistance for the tornado victims.

That’s despite President Donald Trump declaring Marshall County a presidential disaster in September and Polk County a presidential disaster area in August, making public assistance funds available to both counties.

The state estimates that more than 900 residences were impacted by the tornadoes.

AP