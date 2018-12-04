DAUGAARD GIVES FINAL SOUTH DAKOTA BUDGET ADDRESS

Retiring South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard gave his farewell address and final budget proposal to the state legislature in Pierre Tuesday afternoon.

Daugaard proposed a nearly $1.7 billion general fund budget for the 2020 budget year that starts July 1st.

His proposal envisions around $53 million in spending hikes, including 2.3 percent increases for education, Medicaid providers and state workers.

With health care costs continuing to rise, Daugaard is asking the legislature to consider having state employees pay part of their premium cost:

Even though South Dakota is now receiving tax revenue from online sellers, he did not include a revenue projection for that in his proposal because their is no historical basis to predict what that revenue will total:

The budget lays the groundwork for Governor-elect Kristi Noem, who will formulate her own plan to be debated in the upcoming session.

Daugaard reflected back on his eight years in office, and recalled the state’s response to the Missouri River floods of 2011:

Daugaard thanked his family and Lt. Governor Matt Michels for their support.

Kristi Noem will be sworn in as the new governor on January 5th.