CONE PARK ICE SKATING BEGINS TUESDAY EVENING

SNOW AND ICE HAVE ARRIVED AND THAT MEANS WINTER ACTIVITIES ARE GETTING UNDERWAY AT SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK.

KELLY BACH OF THE CITY’S PARKS DEPARTMENT SAYS THE CONE PARK SKATING RINK OPENS THIS (TUESDAY) EVENING AT 6PM FOR OPEN SKATING:

BACH SAYS SNOW MAKING FOR THE TUBING HILL WILL BEGIN THIS WEEK, AND AN OFFICIAL OPENING DATE FOR THE HILL WILL BE ANNOUNCED SOON:

THE HILL WILL NEED AN 18-24 INCH BASE OF SNOW.

THERE WILL ALSO BE A SMALL “BUNNY HILL” FOR YOUNGER CHILDREN TO GO TUBING ON THIS YEAR.

ONCE THE TUBING HILL IS OPEN, THE SKATING RINK WILL BE AVAILABLE EVERY DAY ALSO.

Photo by Sioux City Parks Dept.