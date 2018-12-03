TIME FOR SIOUX CITY PET OWNERS TO RENEW DOG & CAT LICENSES

If you own a dog or a cat in Sioux City it’s time to think about renewing your pet’s license.

The 2019 pet tags are now available at City Hall, the Animal Adoption and Rescue at 2400 Hawkeye Drive, or at participating veterinarians’ offices.

All pet licenses expire on December 31st of the license year.

The cost of the license is $11 for neutered pets or $31 for intact pets.

Pets must be vaccinated for rabies before a license can be issued.

Penalties are added for late renewals after March 1st at $2-dollars per month.

Pit bulls legally licensed before the 2008 pit bull ban must be renewed prior to March 1st to remain in the City limits.

City ordinance also limits the number of dogs and cats allowed in residential areas of town to three animals with no more than two from the same species.