SOUTH SIOUX CITY MOURNS LOSS OF FORMER POLICE CHIEF SCOT FORD

SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS MOURNING THE LOSS OF ITS FORMER CHIEF OF POLICE.

SCOT FORD PASSED AWAY NOVEMBER 24TH AT HIS HOME IN TUCSON, ARIZONA AFTER A BRIEF ILLNESS AT THE AGE OF 68.

FORD SERVED AS A POLICE OFFICER FOR 42 YEARS FROM JANUARY 22, OF 1974 UNTIL RETIRING ON JANUARY 22ND OF 2016.

HE SERVED AS SOUTH SIOUX’S POLICE CHIEF FOR 26 OF THOSE YEARS.

CHIEF FORD WAS INVOLVED WITH MANY COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES DURING HIS TIME AS POLICE CHIEF INCLUDING SERVING ON THE SIOUXLAND CARES BOARD FOR OVER 20 YEARS.

Photo courtesy KMEG/KPTH