IOWA NATIONAL GUARD MEMBER COMBINES SELF DEFENSE WITH ANTI-BULLYING MESSAGE

A member of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 133rd Test Squadron has written a book on bullying.

Lt. Colonel Justin Faiferlick has written “Battle Tested, How to Awaken Your Inner Confidence and Stand up to Bullying.”

Besides serving in the Fort Dodge guard unit affiliated with the 185th Air Refueling Wing of Sioux City, Faiferlick can be found teaching self-defense classes with his wife Deann at their local gym.

He says it was his experience teaching self-defense that inspired him to pen his book:

The Air Force veteran is a 6th degree Master in Taekwondo and says he initially became interested in martial arts before joining the military more than 30 years ago.

He said being introduced to the tenets of self-defense gave him confidence to stick up for himself and, by extension, to stick up for others.

According to Faiferlick the self-defense philosophy he teaches seeks to avoid “getting physical,” but if the need arises, he wants to give his students the ability to defend themselves.

The concepts laid out in his book may not always be easy to implement but he says they are proven strategies.