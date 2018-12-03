Iowa Football to play Mississippi State at 2019 Outback Bowl

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa has accepted an invitation to play Mississippi State at the 2019 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 1, 2019. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. (CT). The game will be televised by ESPN2 from Raymond James Stadium.

“I always feel an excitement at this time of the year for our student-athletes, their families, and our coaches, to continue the season,” stated Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta. “We have had several great trips to the Outback Bowl. Jim McVay, his staff and volunteers, put on a first class experience in sunny Tampa. Once again, Hawkeye fan support has been fantastic this season. I can’t wait to see the black and gold in Raymond James Stadium on New Year’s Day.”

“Our football team, coaches, and staff are excited to be invited to the 2019 Outback Bowl,” said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. “We know we will enjoy outstanding hospitality, and we know we will face a quality opponent from the SEC. This is a great reward for how hard our players have worked and the success they have enjoyed this season.”

TICKET INFORMATION

The University of Iowa Athletics Ticket Office is now accepting online bowl orders at hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral. Fans may also order tickets by calling 1-800-IAHAWKS Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Priority-point order deadline is Friday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. (CT).

Official bowl travel packages are also available at hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral.

IOWA IN THE POSTSEASON AND AGAINST THE SEC

The Hawkeyes are making their 32nd bowl game appearance, and their sixth appearance at the Outback Bowl. Iowa has posted a 15-15-1 record in 31 previous bowl games, including a 2-3 mark at the Outback Bowl. Iowa defeated Florida (37-17) in 2004, lost to Florida (31-24) in 2006, defeated South Carolina (31-10) in 2009, lost to LSU (21-14) in 2014, and lost to Florida (30-3) in 2017.

IOWA VS. MISSISSIPPI STATE

The 2019 Outback Bowl marks the first ever meeting between Iowa and Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are 8-4 overall this season, including a 4-4 record in the Southeastern Conference, fourth in the SEC West. The Hawkeyes are 11-14 all-time against members of the SEC.

IOWA IN 2018

Iowa defeated Illinois and Nebraska in the final two games of the season to post an overall 8-4 record. The Hawkeyes tied for second in the Big Ten Conference West Division with a 5-4 mark. Iowa’s four losses came by a total of 23 points. Eight of the Hawkeyes’ 2018 opponents are participating in postseason action.

Three Hawkeyes, tight end T.J. Hockenson, defensive back Amani Hooker, and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette, were named Big Ten Player of the Year at their respective position.

Iowa ranks third among Big Ten teams in bowl appearances and is bowl eligible for the 17th time under head coach Kirk Ferentz. Iowa has posted a 7-8 bowl record under Ferentz, including a 27-20 win in the 2017 New Era Pinstripe Bowl. Since the 2001 season, only Ohio State and Wisconsin have won more bowl games (including the FBS championship game), than Iowa.

Kirk Ferentz (151-101) became Iowa’s all-time winningest coach on Sept. 1, 2018. The Hawkeyes defeated Northern Illinois, 33-7. It was Ferentz’s 144th win as Iowa’s head coach, one more than his predecessor, Hayden Fry (143-89-6). Fry coached Iowa for 20 years (1979-98). Ferentz is in his 20th season. He was hired 20 years ago (Dec. 2, 1998).