GOLDEN RETRIEVER “POLAR” IS THE 2018 LITTLE YELLOW DOG

A GOLDEN RETRIEVER IS THIS YEAR’S CHOICE FOR THE ANNUAL LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION TO SUPPORT THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL’S MR. GOODFELLOW CHILDREN’S TOY FUND.

POLAR IS THE NAME OF THE 12 WEEK OLD PUPPY THAT WILL BE AUCTIONED OFF THIS SATURDAY AT NOON IN THE HO-CHUNK CENTRE.

KSCJ WILL BROADCAST THE AUCTION WITH DAVE NIXON AND CHARLIE STONE HOSTING THE EVENT.

IT’S THE 83RD YEAR OF THE AUCTION PUT ON BY THE ANCIENT AND EFFERVESCENT ORDER OF THE LITTLE YELLOW DOG.

THE FIRST DOG SOLD FOR $25 DOLLARS BACK IN 1936.

LAST YEAR’S PUP SOLD FOR $15,000.

Photo by Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal