CITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON BUD DAY FIELD NAME CHANGE

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY IS CHANGING THE NAME OF THE CITY’S AIRFIELD TO REFLECT A CHANGE IN THE RANK OF WHOM IT IS NAMED AFTER.

THE COUNCIL WILL VOTE MONDAY TO CHANGE THE NAME OF COLONEL BUD DAY FIELD TO BRIGADIER GENERAL BUD DAY FIELD.

DAY, WHO WON THE CONGRESSIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR FOR HIS SERVICE IN THE VIETNAM WAR, WAS PROMOTED POSTHUMOUSLY ON MARCH 27TH FOLLOWING A RESOLUTION BY THE LATE U.S. SENATOR JOHN MCCAIN.

DAY AND MCCAIN SURVIVED THE “HANOI HILTON” PRISONER OF WAR CAMP TOGETHER IN VIETNAM.

THE AIRPORT BOARD OF TRUSTEES APPROVED THE NAME CHANGE IN SEPTEMBER AND THE COUNCIL ACTION WILL BE FORWARDED TO THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION FOR OFFICIAL F-A-A APPROVAL.