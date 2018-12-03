CHRISTMAS ACRES DISPLAY LIGHTS UP PLYMOUTH COUNTY

Lots of people decorate their homes with Christmas lights and displays this time of year, but few are as elaborate as one in Plymouth County on Highway 3 seven miles west of Le Mars.
The Scheitler family has been hosting “Christmas Acres” for 22 years.
It’s a display of 150-thousand lights and around 13-hundred plastic figurines and sculptures.
Rob Scheitler says his favorite part is interacting with all the people who come by to see his display:
More and more people visit Christmas Acres each year.
A 16-foot-tall inflatable Santa is one of the more popular decorations.
The attraction often draws tour buses and church groups.
Visitors to Christmas Acres can make donations – with all of the money raised going to local charity.
