ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR MONONA COUNTY MURDER SUSPECT

An arraignment date has been set for the suspect charged in the killing of a rural Castana, Iowa woman in June.

21-year-old Eliot Stowe will be arraigned on December 17th at 9am in Monona County District Court.

Stowe is charged with first degree murder in the death of his grandmother, 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe, whose body was found a mile and a half from her home on June 27th.

Eliot Stowe resided at her residence during the time frame of the alleged homicide.

Stowe remains in custody in the Monona County Correctional Facility under a one million dollar cash bond.

————————