FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH DIES AT AGE 94

Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94.

Bush served as the 41st president of the United States and had been in declining health the past year.

The Bush family released a statement Friday night and his son, George W. Bush , who served as the country’s 43rd president, released his own statement from the family calling him a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for.

President Donald Trump has ordered flags at half-staff immediately for 30 days to honor the life of former President George H.W. Bush.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the elder Bush “led an incredible life. He served with distinction as a naval aviator in World War II, flying 58 combat missions.

He represented his community and neighbors as a congressman. He built bridges as an American diplomat in China. He helped keep our nation safe as the head of the Central Intelligence Agency. He honorably served as vice president to President Ronald Reagan and then himself led our nation as America’s 41st president.

He will be remembered not only for his professional achievements, but for the warmth and kindness he showed to his friends and political opponents alike.”

Photo by CBS News