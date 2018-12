Attorney Dan Vakulskas of Sioux City has been named to fill the Iowa District 3B associate judge vacancy that is from the pending retirement of Judge Robert Dull this January 1st.

Vakulskas was chosen by the District Court Judges of Judicial

Sub­District 3B, which consists of Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux Counties.

The judges interviewed Vakulskas and two other finalists Friday in Le Mars before making their decision.