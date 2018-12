POLICE REMIND MOTORISTS TO DRIVE WITH CARE DURING WINTER WEATHER

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE REMINDING MOTORISTS TO DRIVE WITH CARE ONCE THE WINTER STORM REACHES THE AREA.

SGT. JASON ALLEN SAYS IF YOUR VEHICLE BECOMES STUCK DURING THE STORM, NOTIFY AUTHORITIES OR A TOWING COMPANY AS SOON AS YOU CAN:

SGT. ALLEN REMINDS RESIDENTS TO NOT PARK ON EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES DURING THE SNOW EMERGENCY.

THAT INCLUDES MOST DOWNTOWN STREETS, EVEN THE METERED SPACES:

IT’S POSSIBLE THAT ROADS MAY BECOME ICED OVER AS THE RAIN CHANGES TO SNOW.

ALLEN SAYS THAT’S WHEN YOU NEED TO SLOW DOWN WHEN DRIVING:

SGT. ALLEN SAYS WHEN THE WEATHER TURNS BAD, IF YOU DON’T HAVE TO TRAVEL, IT’S BEST TO STAY INDOORS.