OLD CENTRAL ANNEX TRANSFORMED INTO APARTMENTS

Sioux City’s newest apartments were dedicated with a ribbon cutting Friday.

The newly renovated Aberdeen Apartments are located in the former Central High School Annex at 11th and Jackson Streets.

The annex was converted into 46 apartments by Arch Icon Development, with the units ranging from one to four bedrooms.

Developers say nearly all of the apartments have been rented out, with another fourty applications on a waiting list.

The rent ranges from 350 dollars for one bedroom and one thousand for a four bedroom.

The project began last year and was part of a historical tax credit funded project which is why the outside of the building has not been renovated.

Tenants will begin moving in this weekend.