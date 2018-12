TRAFFIC WAS STALLED ON OUTER BELT DRIVE’S EAST BOUND LANES NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE AT HIGHWAY 75 WHEN A DUMP TRUCK’S BOX STRUCK THE BOTTOM OF THE BRIDGE AND WEDGED STRAIGHT UP INTO THE HIGHWAY.

LT. BROOKS STEINHOFF OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 1PM:

STEINHOFF SAYS THE RAILROAD BRIDGE WAS NOT DAMAGED AND THE DRIVER OF THE DUMP TRUCK WAS NOT INJURED.