CITY SNOW PLOWS & STAFF READY FOR WINTER STORM

SIOUX CITY’S FLEET OF SNOW PLOWS AND SAND TRUCKS ARE READY TO RESPOND TO THE APPROACHING WINTER STORM.

STREETS SUPERVISOR ED PICKENS SAYS HE WILL HAVE OVER 100 PEOPLE READY TO REMOVE THE SNOW AND ICE:

OC……..STREETS ARE CLEARED. :16

THE EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES WILL BE CLEARED FIRST, THEN RESIDENTIAL AREAS:

OC………SNOW BLOWERS. :12

ONCE THE STREETS ARE CLEARED, DOWNTOWN SNOW REMOVAL WILL START:

OC……OUT TO THE WIND ROWS. ;25

PICKENS REMIND RESIDENTS TO GET THEIR VEHICLES OFF THE STREETS IF THEY ARE ABLE, AND OTHERWISE TO FOLLOW THE ODD/EVEN PARKING RULES WHERE POSSIBLE.