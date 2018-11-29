SUSPECT IN WAKEFIELD CHURCH THEFT PLEADS NOT GUILTY

An accountant charged with stealing nearly $110,000 from a northeast Nebraska church has pleaded not guilty.

Dixon County District Court records say 45-year-old Michael Pommer, of Wakefield, entered the written pleas Wednesday to 15 counts of theft.

Pommer’s accused of taking the money from two bank accounts of Salem Lutheran Church without church officials’ authorization.

The records say the bank account transfers occurred from June 24, 2016, to Sept. 5 this year.

A court affidavit says Pommer has since reimbursed the church nearly $115,000.

No trial date has been scheduled.